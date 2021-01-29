Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

MBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

