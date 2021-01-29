Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 81.6% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 415,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 229,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

