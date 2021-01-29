Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $350.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.20 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $460.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.