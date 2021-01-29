Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $32.67 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $182.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.59 million to $197.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.32 million, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $97.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.69 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

