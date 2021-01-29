Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.23. Chevron reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.