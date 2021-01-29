Zacks: Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $77.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.83 million and the lowest is $74.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $310.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.69 million to $313.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $340.15 million, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 327,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $834.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

