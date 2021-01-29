Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Announce -$1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,572.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

