Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $119.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $482.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.30 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in First Merchants by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Merchants by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

