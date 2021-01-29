Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.51 EPS

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

NYSE GMED traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $61.69. 338,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,850. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.