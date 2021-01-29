Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

NYSE GMED traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $61.69. 338,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,850. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

