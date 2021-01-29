Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. KLA posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.37.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $291.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.17. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.