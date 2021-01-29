Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

