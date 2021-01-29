Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

