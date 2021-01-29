Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

