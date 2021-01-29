Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $66,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $2,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

