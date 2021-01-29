Zacks Investment Research Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Hold

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment reported strong fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings beating estimates, tangible book value sequentially improving 5% and leverage levels declining. Notably, Fed purchase support, stable interest rates and a steepening yield curve are tailwinds for agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). Hence, the company’s significant exposure to Agency MBS will likely provide attractive returns. Its shares have fallen narrower than its industry in the past year. Yet, with mortgage rates falling to historically-low levels, prepayment speeds have increased, exposing the company to reinvestment risk. Also, focus on risk and liquidity management, limits prospects of robust returns. Also, a higher hedging coverage ratio is typicaly detrimental for book value amid a low-interest rate environment, as in present times.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 272,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 597,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

