Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

NYSE CLPR opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.