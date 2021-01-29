Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Sell

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

CXDO stock remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

