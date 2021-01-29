Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.28. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.