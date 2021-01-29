Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $101.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

