Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Hold

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

