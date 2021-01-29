Zacks Investment Research Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

