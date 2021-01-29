Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

