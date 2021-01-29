Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE TWI opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.