Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Hold

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

