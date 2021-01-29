Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to “Buy”

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

