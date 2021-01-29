Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LSB Industries stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

