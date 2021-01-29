Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to “Buy”

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

