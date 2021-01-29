Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

LPRO stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

