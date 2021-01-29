Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Buy

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

