Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to “Buy”

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

