Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to “Buy”

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of LRN opened at $24.03 on Friday. Stride has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stride by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

