Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4,110,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

