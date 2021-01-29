Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Buy

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.64 on Friday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vitru by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

