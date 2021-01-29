Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $156.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

