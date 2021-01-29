Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.19 and last traded at $135.69. 1,749,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,479,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $162,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

