ZEON Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $223,091.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

ZEON alerts:

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

