ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.14 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $2.37 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 74.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00127484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036539 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

