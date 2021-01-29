Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $157.03 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 981.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 159,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

