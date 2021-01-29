Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Insider Sells $1,584,532.45 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZION stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 1,491,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,115. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 184.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,728 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.