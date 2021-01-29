Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zoetis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,310,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2,621.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 214,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.19. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

