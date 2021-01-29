Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $224.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

