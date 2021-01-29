Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.