Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.89 million, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zynex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.