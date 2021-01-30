$0.05 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $172,130.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,092,654 shares of company stock worth $25,591,929. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $9,445,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

