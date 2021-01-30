$0.09 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

