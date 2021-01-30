$0.23 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

RXT stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.