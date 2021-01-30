$0.26 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 60,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.