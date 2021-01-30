-$0.30 EPS Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.23). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

