$0.42 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 199,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $885.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at $122,165.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 72.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 215,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Employers by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

