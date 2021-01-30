-$0.53 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,971,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,744,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

